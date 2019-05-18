Aggies put an end to Hogs' SEC shot

Texas A&M pitcher John Doxakis throws a pitch during the second inning of a Southeastern Conference Tournament NCAA college baseball game against Auburn, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- There's no question Friday night was an evening of frustration for the University of Arkansas.

The debate was whether the Hogs were more frustrated on the mound or at the plate.

Arkansas pitchers struggled and the often quick-striking Razorback hitters too often struck out in a 6-2 loss to Texas A&M that ended the Hogs' hopes of claiming a share of the overall SEC baseball title.

Arkansas (40-14, 20-9) is two games behind Vanderbilt (44-10, 22-7), which defeated Kentucky 12-4 earlier Friday. The Razorbacks conclude their regular-season schedule and the series with A&M today at 11 a.m.

Sophomore left-hander Patrick Wicklander (5-2) gave up consecutive home runs to Texas A&M's Braden Shewmake and Bryce Blaum to open the first inning.

Wicklander, who lasted just 12/3 innings, surrendered two bases on balls and a two-run double in the second as the Aggies bolted out to a 4-0 lead.

The Aggies added a run off reliever Kole Ramage in the fourth inning via three infield hits and a fielder's choice. They also got one in the seventh on an RBI double.

Arkansas couldn't counter against A&M starter John Doxakis (7-3), who allowed 6 hits, 2 earned runs, walked 2 and struck out 8 in 5 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks finally made some headway against Doxakis in the fourth inning. Heston Kjerstad slapped a two-out single to left, and Jack Kenley followed with a home run to deep right field to cut the A&M lead in half.

All other rallies by the Razorbacks would come up empty.

Arkansas mounted a mild threat in the fifth as Casey Opitz and Casey Martin drew bases on balls off of Doxakis. But with two outs, Matt Goodheart hit a hard smash right at first baseman Hunter Coleman, who made the unassisted putout.

The Razorbacks missed their best chance to get back in contention when they squandered a golden opportunity in the sixth inning.

Trailing 5-2, Dominic Fletcher led off with a single to left and Kjerstad followed with a hard base hit to right.

Kenley then hit a grounder to A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum, but in his haste to start a double play, Blaum booted the ball to leave the bases loaded with no one out.

Undaunted, Doxakis struck out Christian Franklin and Opitz on full-count pitches for the first two outs.

Doxakis was then replaced by Bryce Miller, who promptly struck out pinch hitter Jordan McFarland to end the threat.

Arkansas made a little noise in the eighth inning when Fletcher drew a walk off Miller to open the inning, but he was thrown out trying to reach third on Kjerstad's single to right field. Kenley and Franklin then struck out looking against Joseph Menefee.

Opitz singled to lead off the ninth, but Menefee struck out the next three batters to put an end to the night.

