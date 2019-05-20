Sections
Federal lawsuit filed to stop 30 Crossing highway project

by Noel Oman | Today at 4:57 p.m. 1comment

A coalition of neighborhood groups went to federal court Monday seeking to stop construction of a $631.7 million project to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The lawsuit, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr., seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction against the project, which is known as 30 Crossing.

The 6.7-mile project stretches from Interstate 530 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock and includes replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River. The project also includes a section of I-40 between I-30 and U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock.

The 95-page lawsuit outlines more than a dozen violations of requirements the Federal Highway Administration and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is required to follow in justifying the project under National Environmental Policy Act and other federal laws and regulations.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • hah406
    May 20, 2019 at 6:07 p.m.

    Jesus, Mary, and Joseph guys! Just give it up already and let them do the project and replace the bridges before they fall into the river.
