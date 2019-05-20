Gunfire pierces windows of west Little Rock home with people inside, police say

Bullets pierced through windows at a west Little Rock home Sunday morning as a woman inside was asleep and while others were inside, authorities said.

Little Rock police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Green Mountain Drive after a person called saying someone “shot up” his parent’s home, according to the police report.

The caller, who wasn’t at the house, said his parents were inside and that they heard at least five gunshots, the report said.

Investigators said they found a bullet hole in the front door, as well as two others that passed through windows and into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping.

None of the four people listed inside the house were injured, according to the report, which didn’t include a reason for the shooting.

The report noted a 17-year-old was also in the house at the time.

Authorities said a neighbor’s video camera may have captured part of the shooting.

Police made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the shooter or shooters.