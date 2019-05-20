Man, 18, charged in fatal shooting

Benton police arrested a Malvern teenager on Sunday in a May 12 homicide in Hot Springs, according to a news release.

Tommy Woodfork III, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, a terroristic act and first-degree battery.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

On May 12, Hot Springs officers responded to Lily Ruth Court and found that Donald King, 50, and Donyell King, 23, were both shot. Donyell King later died from his wounds.

Woodfork is being held in connection with the slaying at the Garland County jail.

Metro on 05/20/2019