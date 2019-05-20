Woodruff lasts 8 in Brewers' victory

ATLANTA -- The longest start of Brandon Woodruff's career felt like a win to him, even though he wasn't involved in the decision.

Woodruff allowed two runs in eight innings and Ben Gamel homered leading off the 10th to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Sunday.

All five runs in the game came on home runs.

Woodruff gave up five hits in a sturdy outing. His streak of wins in four consecutive starts ended, but he was happy to give Milwaukee's bullpen a break by showing he could last eight innings.

"I've been able to get some strikeouts, but my whole goal this year has been to just get deep into the game," Woodruff said.

The right-hander threw 93 pitches and had six strikeouts with no walks.

"He's been really good the last four times out and today he even took it to another level," said Brewers Manager Craig Counsell, who was ejected in the fifth. "It was really good. It was a great performance."

Gamel's drive off Wes Parsons (1-2) reached the fountain area behind the center field wall and helped the Brewers end Atlanta's four-game winning streak.

Gamel said he was looking for the first pitch he could drive.

Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura also connected for Milwaukee, which avoided a three-game sweep in a matchup of 2018 NL division winners. Hiura's fifth-inning shot was the first of his career.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta.

Freeman has homered in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. His 11th home run was the 200th of his career and tied the game in the seventh.

"It's special," Freeman said. "It was nice to do it in front of the home fans, and to get a nice ovation was special."

Josh Hader (1-3) pitched two perfect innings.

Mike Foltynewicz, who entered with an 8.02 ERA in 4 starts, allowed only 3 hits in 6 innings for Atlanta.

He was removed after feeling dizzy following his sixth-inning at-bat, a strikeout. He said he didn't eat before the game. He threw 67 pitches, 44 for strikes.

Acuna led off the game with his ninth home run to the second section of the left field seats. Woodruff didn't allow another baserunner to reach second until Freeman's shot in the seventh tied the game at 2.

Freeman hit a game-ending home run off Hader in the 10th inning of a 4-3 victory Saturday night. In a ninth-inning rematch Sunday, Freeman flied out to left field.

The Brewers wasted a scoring chance in the ninth.

With one out, Yasmani Grandal singled off Jacob Webb and moved to third when Eric Thames' grounder skipped into center field. Grandal held at third base on Hiura's fly ball to shallow center field. Webb's pitch to Gamel bounced off the brick backstop to catcher Tyler Flowers, who threw out Grandal at third base.

Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Brian O'Nora. The manager came onto the field to argue after umpires huddled and ruled Orlando Arcia's grounder did not hit his foot and was a fair ball. The ball bounced to rookie third baseman Austin Riley, who threw to first for the out. Arcia limped in pain in the batter's box and didn't try to run to first base.

The play couldn't be challenged, but TV replays indicated the ball hit the ground and Arcia's foot.

Counsell argued with O'Nora and third base umpire Jeff Kellogg, the crew chief.

"You guys know, they missed it," Counsell said after the game. "There was just so much indecision, it was frustrating. There was just an incredible amount of indecision for four sets of eyes on the play."

Riley, making his first start at third base, had three strikeouts and was held without a hit to end a four-game hitting streak to start his career. He had 8 hits, including 2 home runs, in his first 4 games.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 5 Bryce Harper homered for the second consecutive day and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto also went deep to help Philadelphia sweep visiting Colorado.

DODGERS 8, REDS 3 Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings to extend his major league-leading streak to 31 and Los Angeles beat host Cincinnati.

MARLINS 3, METS 0 Sandy Alcantara threw a two-hitter in a pitching duel with Noah Syndergaard, and Miami beat visiting New York to complete a three-game sweep.

PIRATES 6, PADRES 4 Colin Moran hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBI as Pittsburgh took three of four from host San Diego.

GIANTS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 (10) Pablo Sandoval opened the 10th inning with a pinch-hit home run, helping visiting San Francisco beat Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, ASTROS 3 Michael Chavis homered, Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh and host Boston defeated Houston.

YANKEES 13, RAYS 5 Brett Gardner homered early, then got two hits during a seven-run burst in the sixth that sent New York past visiting Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 10, ORIOLES 0 Shane Bieber struck out a career-high 15 in his first major league complete game and host Cleveland routed Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit another home run, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also connected, and visiting Toronto beat Chicago.

ROYALS 5, ANGELS 1

MARINERS 7, TWINS 4 Edwin Encarnacion made several nice plays at first base, then hit a three-run home run in the seventh to help Seattle beat visiting Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 5, CARDINALS 4 (10) Nomar Mazara hit a sacrifice fly off Cardinals reliever Carlos Martinez to cap a two-run rally in the 10th, lifting host Texas over St. Louis.

