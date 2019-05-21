Police Beat

Bullets hit home with family inside

Bullets pierced windows at a west Little Rock home Sunday morning as a woman inside was asleep and while others were inside, authorities said.

Little Rock police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Green Mountain Drive after a person called saying someone "shot up" his parents' home, according to a police report.

The caller, who wasn't at the house, said his parents were inside and that they heard at least five gunshots, the report said.

Investigators said they found a bullet hole in the front door, as well as two others that passed through windows and into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping.

None of the four people listed inside the house were injured, according to the report, which didn't include a reason for the shooting.

The report noted a 17-year-old was also in the house at the time.

Authorities said a neighbor's video camera may have captured part of the shooting.

Police made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of the shooter or shooters.

21-year-old faces child-porn charges

A man was arrested early Monday morning after child pornography was found on his computer, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they searched a home in the 7200 block of M Street where they found multiple images of child pornography on a computer owned by Aaron Izaguirre-Dusek, 21, of Little Rock.

Dusek told police the images were located on his computer.

Officers said they examined the device and confirmed multiple images of child pornography.

Dusek was charged with 150 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

Robber holds up dollar store in LR

Police said a robber wearing black clothes and a ski mask made off with cash after holding up a Little Rock dollar store at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Authorities said the robbery happened at around 9:50 p.m., just minutes before the Family Dollar at 5200 W. 65th St. closed for the night.

The robber brandished a handgun and demanded an employee put cash from the registers into a plastic bag, according to the police report.

He also ordered the safe be opened, but the employee put in the wrong code and the gunman fled with an unknown amount of money, the report said.

Police said a witness reported seeing him get into a grey car that took off from the store.

The report didn't list any injuries.

Witnesses in the report described the robber as as male, with a light build, wearing a black Nike hoodie, camouflage green pants and a black ski mask.

Police said they made no arrests at the time of the report and they planned to review surveillance footage capturing the holdup.

Police hold woman in hit-and-run try

A woman was arrested Monday morning after she attempted to hit another woman with a vehicle, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were called to 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road where they arrested Keva Rattler, 20, of North Little Rock.

Police said grass in front of the apartment complex was embedded in her vehicle's front tires and they also noticed fresh tire tracks outside the apartment.

Rattler was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Noise dispute leads to choking charge

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he choked a man for making too much noise, police said.

Little Rock officers were called 3400 block of Fair Park Boulevard, where they arrested Courtney Robinson, 41, of Little Rock.

The victim told police the altercation occurred when Robinson approached him near his apartment, complaining about the noise the man and his friends were making.

He said Robinson then started choking him, but his friends were able to pull Robinson away.

Police said the man had multiple bruises on his neck.

Robinson was charged with felony aggravated assault.

State Desk on 05/21/2019