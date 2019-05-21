Phillies dump Cubs in Arrieta's return to Wrigley

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Todd Frazier (21) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, May 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th, Jake Arrieta allowed one run over six innings in his return to Wrigley Field, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in 10 innings on Monday night.

Realmuto connected with two outs against Kyle Ryan (0-1), driving a 1-2 fastball a few rows into the left-field seats to decide the opener of a four-game series between the National League East and Central leaders.

Arrieta got a warm welcome on a chilly night during the pregame introductions and was greeted with a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate in the third inning. He responded by tipping his helmet toward the crowd.

It was a fitting reception for a pitcher whose 4½ seasons in Chicago included an NL Cy Young Award in 2015, a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016, two no-hitters and an All-Star selection. He left to sign with Philadelphia before the 2018 season.

The right-hander gave up one run in his first appearance at Wrigley Field since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.

Héctor Neris (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth. Adam Morgan struck out Jason Heyward leading off the 10th, and Juan Nicasio gave up a single to Albert Almora Jr. before Daniel Descalso grounded into a double play, giving Nicasio his first save since June 28.

Philadelphia scored three runs with two outs in the sixth against Yu Darvish for a 3-1 lead. Realmuto hit an RBI single, and César Hernández followed with a two-run triple to right that ricocheted off the side wall and bounced over Heyward's head.

The Cubs scored three in the eighth against Seranthony Domínguez. Descalso drove in two with a triple to left-center, then was rewarded home when the relay from shortstop Jean Segura ricocheted off his right foot and into Chicago's dugout.

Philadelphia tied the score in the ninth against Brad Brach when Maikel Franco doubled and came home on a two-out bloop single to right by Segura.

METS 5, NATIONALS 3 Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as host New York broke out of its offensive funk a bit to beat Washington. Carlos Gomez cracked an RBI double off the wall for his first Mets hit in 12 years, and slumping Todd Frazier had a run-scoring single to help New York stop a five-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, WHITE SOX 0 Jake Marisnick and Tyler White homered and Brad Peacock had another solid start to lift host Houston over Chicago. Peacock (5-2) allowed 2 hits and struck out 9 in 5 innings for his third consecutive victory.

YANKEES 10, ORIOLES 7 Gary Saánchez hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cap a visiting New York rally fueled by Baltimore gaffes. Gleyber Torres homered twice for the Yankees, who trailed 6-1 after four innings and 7-3 after six. The Orioles threw to the wrong base, missed popups and were outscored 7-0 over the final three innings. New York scored in the seventh on an overthrow by left fielder Dwight Smith Jr., who fell for a fake tag-up on third base. In the ninth, right fielder Joey Rickard threw to the wrong base on a single, Smith heaved the ball past the plate on Aaron Hicks' tying sacrifice fly, catcher Pedro Severino misjudged a foul pop that preceded a two-out walk to Luke Voit, and Sanchez connected off Mychal Givens (0-1).

RANGERS 10, MARINERS 9 Asdrubal Cabrera hit two of the five Texas home runs, Mike Minor struck out 11 over 6 innings and host Texas beat Seattle. Hunter Pence, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor also went deep. The Rangers twice had back-to-back home runs while winning for the fifth time in six games since losing five in a row.

ATHLETICS 6, INDIANS 4 Brett Anderson left in the sixth inning with a cervical strain, and visiting Oakland hung on to beat Cleveland. Anderson (5-3) allowed one run in 51/3 innings, improving to 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA in six starts against the Indians.

RED SOX 12, BLUE JAYS 2 David Price did not allow any earned runs over five innings in his return from the injured list, and visiting Boston defeated Toronto. Price (2-0) had not pitched since May 2 because of left elbow tendinitis. He allowed 3 hits, struck out 4 and walked none while throwing 67 pitches.

