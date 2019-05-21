Searcy man faces rape accusation

A man's recent report that he was sexually abused when he was 12 years old has led to the arrest of a central Arkansas man on a rape charge, authorities said.

Searcy police said on Friday that detectives arrested John Ronald Ord, 49, after a man told authorities that Ord sexually assaulted him when he was a child.

Officials didn't say when the assault occurred.

Authorities charged Ord with rape, as well as with several drug- and gun-related felonies stemming from a law enforcement search of his Searcy residence.

The Searcy Police Department said in a statement that the case was under investigation as detectives continue to identify other potential victims.

Ord remained in the White County jail on Monday with bond set at $200,000.

County and state court records didn't list whether Ord had an attorney to comment on the charges.

Metro on 05/21/2019