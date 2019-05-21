UA-Fort Smith interim chancellor takes job at Maine university

Edward Serna, interim chancellor since Sept. 1 at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, will be the next president of the University of Maine at Farmington.

His hire was announced Tuesday at a reception in Maine.

Serna, 48, will continue working at UAFS through June, according to a statement from UAFS.

He joined UAFS in 2015 and worked as chief of staff and vice chancellor for strategic initiatives under Chancellor Paul Beran.

After Beran’s announced departure to become chief executive officer of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents, Serna was appointed interim chancellor. He applied for the top position at UAFS, but he was not among four publicly announced finalists for the job.

“I owe this university a debt of gratitude for enabling me to pursue my dream of working as a leader in higher education, and it is because of all I have learned here that I am able to continue that work at a new level,” Serna said in a statement.

Terisa Riley, senior vice president for student affairs and university administration at Texas A&M University-Kingsville has been selected as the next top administrator for UAFS.

