Top 2021 guard praises Chris Crutchfield

One of the top 2021 prospects in the nation has high praise for Arkansas’ newest assistant Chris Crutchfield.

Crutchfield was most recently associate head coach at Oklahoma before Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman named him to the same position at Arkansas last Friday.

Oklahoma City Heritage Hall guard Trey Alexander (6-5, 185) has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, SMU and Tulsa.

“He is a great coach in my opinion. He is a good, down-to-earth person and he makes you feel welcomed,” Alexander said.

ESPN rates Alexander a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 47 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Alexander led the Chargers to the Class 4A state title as a freshman by averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game. He averaged 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as a sophomore for the Class 4A runner-up.

He said Crutchfield was great to him long before he developed into a top recruit.

“From a player looking at him, I wish that every school had a guy like Coach Crutch to recruit you,” Alexander said. “Coach Crutch has always supported me and I’m good people with his family.”

Alexander, who plays for Oklahoma-based Team Griffin in the spring and summer, plans to make several unofficial visits this summer, including Arkansas. He believes Musselman made an excellent move by hiring Crutchfield, who has reached out to Alexander’s coach since being hired.

“Coach Crutch is a great coach to have on your staff,” Alexander said. “You can tell he knows what he is talking about and he knows how to say it.”