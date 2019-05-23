Cards rout Royals after KC cruises in day game

ST. LOUIS -- Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter went deep as part of a four-home-run barrage and the St. Louis Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals by winning the second game 10-3 on Wednesday night.

Brad Keller threw seven-plus innings of two-hit baseball to snap a six-start winless streak and Jorge Soler hit a three-run home run as the Royals beat the Cardinals 8-2 in the first game.

Severe storms around St. Louis forced Tuesday night's game to be postponed and created the day-night twinbill.

Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong also homered as St. Louis had as many home runs in the second game as it did hits in the opener.

Adam Wainwright (4-4) battled through control issues with 55 of his 103 pitches going for strikes. In five innings, he allowed 3 runs, 6 hits, walked 4 and struck out 2.

John Gant, Andrew Miller, Carlos Martínez and John Brebbia combined for four scoreless innings of relief.

Ozuna capped a 12-pitch at-bat by blasting a three-run home run off Homer Bailey over the right field wall to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the first. Carpenter set the tone against Bailey, who threw 42 pitches in the inning, with a nine-pitch walk.

Ozuna also doubled, walked and scored twice. He drove in the Cardinals' only runs in the first game, giving him five RBI on the day.

Carpenter's two-run home run in the second inning landed in the right field bullpen. Fowler added a solo home run in the sixth as part of a three-hit night. Wong's three-run home run capped a four-run seventh.

Bailey (4-5) threw 66 pitches, but lasted just 12/3 innings and gave up five runs. The right-hander has allowed 10 earned runs in his last two starts (six innings) and he hasn't beaten St. Louis since 2014 (eight starts).

MARLINS 6, TIGERS 3 Garrett Cooper hit his first major league home run for Miami, which rallied for a victory over host Detroit.

RAYS 8, DODGERS 1 Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to power Tampa Bay past visiting Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 11, REDS 9 Yasmani Grandal homered during a big rally to help host Milwaukee outlast Cincinnati.

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Left-hander Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings for San Diego, which swept visiting Arizona.

ROCKIES 9, PIRATES 3 Daniel Murphy hit a three-run home run in the first for Colorado, which went on to defeat host Pittsburgh.

METS 6, NATIONALS 1 Juan Lagares hit a go-ahead, three-run double off Nationals closer Sean Doolittle and New York rallied to beat visiting Washington.

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 4 Albert Almora Jr. hit his first career grand-slam and host Chicago rallied to beat Philadelphia.

BRAVES 9, GIANTS 2 Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and visiting Atlanta beat San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 7, INDIANS 2 Frankie Montas pitched six scoreless innings, Mark Canha homered and drove in three runs, and Oakland beat host Cleveland.

RANGERS 2, MARINERS 1 Hunter Pence homered, Adrian Sampson had another impressive outing and Texas swept visiting Seattle.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 5 Gleyber Torres hit two of the Yankees' five home runs and New York survived a shaky outing from CC Sabathia in a victory over host Baltimore.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5 (13) Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking home run in the 13th inning, and visiting Boston beat Toronto.

WHITE SOX 9, ASTROS 4 Eloy Jimenez homered twice and visiting Chicago turned the first triple play in the majors this season in a victory over Houston.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3

NY Mets 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Texas 2, Seattle 1

NY Yankees 7, Baltimore 5

Boston 6, Toronto 5, (13)

Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4

Minnesota at LA Angels, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City 8-3, St. Louis 2-10

Tampa Bay 8, LA Dodgers 1

Miami 6, Detroit 3

Sports on 05/23/2019