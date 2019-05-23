Northeast Arkansas woman accused of purposely running over woman in Walmart parking lot

A northeast Arkansas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she purposely ran over another woman with her vehicle multiple times before choking her with a lanyard, officials said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said Amy Stephens, 39, was struck by a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Melissa Hatley, 36, of Jonesboro.

Stephens told police that Hatley was supposed to drive her to work, but instead kept driving aimlessly.They began to argue and Stephens asked to get out of the vehicle, according to a news release. She said Hatley then pulled into a Walmart parking lot and let her out.

Police said the video from Walmart’s security system shows Stephens walk towards Walmart's outdoor garden center when Hatley pulls up beside her. Officers said Stephens pauses for a moment and as she walks away, Hatley strikes her with a vehicle, pinning her against a stack of mulch.

The video showed the SUV back up about 20 feet before hitting her again, pinning Stephens under the vehicle.

Witnesses told police that Hatley got out of the vehicle and crawled under the SUV and began choking Stephens with a lanyard.

"The quick-thinking witnesses then pulled Hatley off of Stephens and held her until JPD could arrive on scene," the department stated in a news release.

Hatley was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and received a $500,000 bond.

Police said Stephens only suffered minor injuries and was taken to work by a patrolman.