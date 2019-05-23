Putting Tubman on $20 redesign delayed

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday the redesign of the $20 bill to feature 19th-century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman has been delayed.

The decision to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, with Tubman on the $20 bill had been made by Mnuchin’s predecessor, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who had served in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move an act of “pure political correctness.”

Mnuchin, however, said the delay in unveiling a $20 redesign had been prompted by the decision to redesign the $10 bill and the $50 bill first for security reasons to make it harder for the bills to be counterfeited. He said those bills will now be introduced before a redesigned $20 bill.

“It is my responsibility to focus on the issue of counterfeiting and the security features,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin made the announcement of the delay in response to questions from U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., during an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee.

The unveiling of the redesigned $20 bill featuring Tubman, famous for her efforts spiriting slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, had been timed by the Obama administration to coincide with the 100th anniversary in 2020 of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

“Currently our currency does not reflect the diversity of people who have contributed to our great American history,” Pressley told Mnuchin.

Mnuchin would not say whether he supported keeping Tubman on the redesigned $20. He said under the revised timeline, that decision will be left to whoever is Treasury secretary in 2026.