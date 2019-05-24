Arkansas governor calls high-water rescue teams

This aerial image shows the Arkansas River with the Tulsa, Okla., skyline after flooding on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Storms and torrential rains have ravaged the Midwest, from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, in the past few days. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

LITTLE ROCK — The Latest on flooding:

11:35 a.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Arkansas National Guard to send high-water rescue teams to the western part of the state in anticipation of what's expected to be record flooding on the Arkansas River this weekend.

The governor said Friday that he directed the Guard to send two, 13-member rescue teams to western Arkansas by Saturday morning. Hutchinson says the team will follow the floodwaters as they move to the southeast through the state.

Hutchinson urged residents to follow instructions from local emergency officials, especially if an evacuation is ordered.

The Arkansas River is expected to crest at record levels in parts of the state because of a massive amount of water moving downstream from Oklahoma and Kansas.

11:25 a.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Tulsa is increasing the amount of water being released from a dam as flooding continues along the Arkansas River in Oklahoma and moves into western Arkansas.

Following an aerial tour of the region Friday morning, Sen. James Lankford said the release from Keystone Dam is being increased from 215,000 cubic feet per second to 250,000 cfs to control the flooding that has followed days of violent storms and heavy rains blamed for at least seven deaths in Oklahoma, Missouri and Iowa.

Lankford said the dam is doing what it should in keeping the flooding "at a manageable level."

As the water flows downstream, record flooding is predicted in western Arkansas where the river is expected to reach 41 feet by Sunday. That's nearly 20 feet above flood stage and 3 feet above the previous record.

In Tulsa, the river was just above 22 feet Friday morning, four feet above flood stage.

9:30 a.m.

Forecasters are predicting record flooding in western Arkansas in communities along the Arkansas River because of huge amounts of water headed downstream from Oklahoma and Kansas.

In Van Buren, about 125 miles northwest of Little Rock, the river is expected to reach 41 feet by Sunday. That's nearly 20 feet above flood stage and 3 feet above the previous record of 38.1 feet, set in 1945. Nearby Fort Smith is also expecting record flooding.

The river was at 32 feet on Friday morning, or just above major flood stage.

The weather service says "near catastrophic flooding" occurs at 37 feet, and that the predicted river levels will create "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

Further downstream, forecasters expect major but not record flooding in Little Rock by June 1.