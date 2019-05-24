Texas receiver wants to make a decision soon

University of Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp was the first to extend a scholarship offer to receiver Collin Sullivan, and it hasn't been forgotten.

While at SMU, Stepp notified Sullivan of the offer the summer before his sophomore season.

Collin Sullivan highlights arkansasonline.com/524Sullivan

"When Coach Stepp offered me, I'll never forget the moment," Sullivan said. "My mom was like crying. My dad was trying not to cry. It was just a really great moment. We've always had good talks and everything between us has been straight."

Sullivan, 6-1, 183 pounds of Round Rock, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Northwestern, Baylor, Arizona, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others. He first visited Fayetteville last summer and visited again for the LSU game in November.

Coach Chad Morris and Stepp have been in constant contact with Sullivan since his recruitment at SMU.

"We've always been in touch," said Sullivan, who reports Stepp visiting his school last week, "We're just keeping it going. I'm getting closer and closer to my decision. Time is like flying by right now."

He recorded 42 catches for 636 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior and 32 receptions for 531 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Sullivan a 4-star prospect.

"He has terrific hands, great speed and he's a physical receiver," Lemming said. "Terrific route runner. He gains separation from defenders on a consistent basis due to his 4.49 speed."

Sullivan had planned to take make some official visits, including Arkansas and Northwestern, but that appears it may not happen.

"But due to my family and scheduling a lot of the weekends I couldn't take both of my parents and we really wanted to get all of us there," Sullivan said. "We're still trying to plan everything out, and if we can we'll definitely try and make it happen."

He plans to make his college decision before the start of his senior season.

"I'm definitely not going to be making officials in the fall," he said. "I'll be committed by that time, so I'll want to make my decision soon."

Sullivan's relationship with Morris and Stepp have the Hogs in a good position.

"They've always been up there," Sullivan said. "From the very start, I was in love with SMU from the start because the staff itself. They've always made you feel like you're a part of the family."

The sifting through information during the recruiting process can be challenging for prospects and their families.

"This whole thing is a business and some people aren't always true to their word and make things seem certain ways," he said. "But when you know something is real you know, and that's how I've always felt with between Coach Morris and my family."

His trust with Morris and Stepp and the remaining staff is strong. Sullivan also has gotten to know Stepp's wife Brooke and son Courtland through the recruiting process.

"He's a real down-to-earth guy," Sullivan said of Stepp. "He's a real faithful man and obviously he's a family guy. He and his son Courtland and wife Brooke, they just make you feel like a part of the family. I know my parents trust them and they obviously trust them with my future."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 05/24/2019