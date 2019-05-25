Travelers win eighth in a row behind masterful McCaughan

Darren McCaughan allowed four hits over seven innings, and Joe DeCarlo hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 3-1 on Friday before a crowd of 6,718 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

McCaughan (3-3) struck out four and walked none while leading the Travelers to their eighth consecutive victory.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Logan Taylor, who led off with a double, scored on DeCarlo's base hit to right field to put the Travelers ahead 2-1. After a pitching change, Nick Zammarelli scored on an error to increase the lead.

Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Johan Mieses led off with a double and advanced to third on a single by Randy Arozarena, then scored on a groundout by Conner Capel.

Arkansas evened the score in the fourth when Evan White came home on Taylor's sacrifice fly. Taylor and Jake Fraley each had two hits.

Austin Warner (2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs and 6 hits for the Cardinals. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 3.41); Cardinals: RHP Harold Arauz (0-4, 7.71 ERA).

TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved seats, $6 general admission. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTION Team card set giveaway

TRAVELERS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

