Washington news in brief

Event draws UA law school alums

WASHINGTON -- When University of Arkansas Law School Dean Margaret Sova McCabe went to the U.S. capital to meet with alumni Monday, she didn't have to worry about finding a spot to hold the event.

"You are all alums of a terrific institution," Sova McCabe told the crowd, before emphasizing the law school's efforts to serve the disadvantaged.

Former Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, a UA law school graduate, hosted the reception at the offices of Squire Patton Boggs.

Razorbacks with law degrees flocked to the gathering.

Slater, who grew up in Marianna, is a partner at the global law firm and serves as chairman of the Squire Patton Boggs Foundation, which supports educational and charitable causes across the country.

Among other things, it provides public policy fellowships for students at several law schools, including Slater's alma mater.

Last year, UA student Katie Rose Martin studied landlord-tenant laws that can complicate life for domestic violence victims.

This year, the foundation will enable students to spend the summer working on youth justice issues, Sova McCabe added.

Hill named to 2 new task forces

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., has been appointed to two new bodies -- the Task Force on Financial Technology and the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

The Little Rock lawmaker, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, will be the ranking Republican on both task forces.

The first task force will examine financial technology regulation and data privacy, among other matters. The second will consider "machine learning in financial services" and "risk management," fraud prevention and the impact of automation on employment, as well as the overall economy, according to a news release.

"This is an effort to make sure that our laws and our regulations are modernized to encourage innovation in the financial services industry, with an eye to benefit consumers and businesses, and also with an eye to make sure compliance costs are more affordable by using the benefits of technology," Hill said in an interview.

Hill will work alongside U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill. on artificial intelligence and with U.S. Rep. Steve Lynch, D-Mass., on financial technology, he said.

The third-term congressman is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Delta Trust and Banking Corp., a Little Rock financial institution.

Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff purchased Delta Trust and Banking Corp. in 2014.

Westerman marks suffrage milestone

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., highlighted the centennial of a 19th Amendment milestone Tuesday during a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In May of 1919, the House voted 304-89 to amend the Constitution so that women would have the right to vote. In June, the Senate followed suit, by a vote of 56-25. It would go on to be ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Although women's suffrage faced fierce opposition in many Southern states, Arkansas was more receptive to the change. In 1917, the state granted women the right to vote in primary elections. In July of 1919, Arkansas became the 12th state to ratify the proposed constitutional amendment.

In his speech, the lawmaker from Hot Springs highlighted a quote from one of the leaders of the fight for women's suffrage.

"Susan B. Anthony once said, 'Oh if I could but live another century and see the fruition of all the work for women! There is so much yet to be done.' Now that we stand on the other side of that century, it is only fitting that we honor the suffragettes who paved the way for millions of women to vote and hold public office," Westerman said. "A truly representative democracy necessitates that all voices be heard, and the 19th Amendment signified a turning point in government. America's legacy of strong women continues on today in the lives of each woman who casts a ballot and runs for office. I am honored to serve alongside many of these women."

Plan to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

SundayMonday on 05/26/2019