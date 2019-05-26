Sections
Gov. Asa Hutchinson OKs $100,000 in emergency funds for flood response

Funds to support sandbagging efforts in state by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:42 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/File photo - Gov. Asa Hutchinson - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved $100,000 in emergency funds to support communities threatened by the rising Arkansas River, according to a news release issued Sunday.

In the release, Hutchinson said public safety officials briefed him Sunday morning on the state’s ongoing efforts to provide aid to areas experiencing record flood levels along the river.

[RELATED: Floodwaters reach homes in Fort Smith; 100-200 people flee as Arkansas River rises]

The governor said he immediately approved the release of the $100,000 to support sandbagging efforts in the state.

“I appreciate all the neighbors and volunteers filling sandbags and assisting with evacuations,” Hutchinson said. “The state team is continuing to respond to assistance requests, and more funds will be allocated as the situation demands.”

