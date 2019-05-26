Gov. Asa Hutchinson OKs $100,000 in emergency funds for flood response

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved $100,000 in emergency funds to support communities threatened by the rising Arkansas River, according to a news release issued Sunday.

In the release, Hutchinson said public safety officials briefed him Sunday morning on the state’s ongoing efforts to provide aid to areas experiencing record flood levels along the river.

[RELATED: Floodwaters reach homes in Fort Smith; 100-200 people flee as Arkansas River rises]

The governor said he immediately approved the release of the $100,000 to support sandbagging efforts in the state.

“I appreciate all the neighbors and volunteers filling sandbags and assisting with evacuations,” Hutchinson said. “The state team is continuing to respond to assistance requests, and more funds will be allocated as the situation demands.”