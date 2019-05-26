LR man charged in fight, stabbing

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday morning in the stabbing of a man during a fight, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Jereimand D. Branscomb, 37, on a charge of first-degree battery after a man was stabbed multiple times with a pocketknife, the report said.

Branscomb was arrested at 9301 Frazier Pike, the report said. The severity of the victim's injuries was not mentioned in the report.

Branscomb was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Shots injure man; suspect arrested

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after police say he shot at two people, injuring one of them, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested John J. Woods, 34, on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm Friday, the report said.

Woods, a co-worker and a woman argued in the parking lot of Woods' workplace Friday afternoon, then Woods drove to the co-worker's home, fired multiple shots at the residence and fled, the report said.

The co-worker suffered injuries on his left wrist, but the injury was not considered life-threatening, the report said. The woman was not injured.

Officers arrested Woods at 6405 W. Markham St., the report said.

He was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 05/26/2019