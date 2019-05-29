Motor sports schedules

NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Feb. 10 x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)

Feb. 14 x-Duel 1 at Daytona (Kevin Harvick)

Feb. 14 x-Duel 2 at Daytona (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 Daytona 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 24 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 3 Pennzoil 400 (Joey Logano)

March 10 TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)

March 17 Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)

March 24 STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 31 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)

April 7 Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)

April 13 Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)

April 28 Geico 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 6 Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)

May 11 Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)

May 18 x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)

May 18 x-Monster Energy All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

May 26 Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr.)

Sunday Pocono 400, Long Pond, Pa.

June 9 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 23 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 30 Camping World 400, Joliet, Ill.

July 6 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

July 13 Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

July 21 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 28 Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 4 Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 11 Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 1 Bogangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 8 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis

Sept. 15 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Sept. 21 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 29 Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 6 MENCS race, Dover, Del.

Oct. 13 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 20 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 27 First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 MENCS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

NASCAR XFINITY

Feb. 16 NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Michael Annett)

Feb. 23 Rinnai 250 (Christopher Bell)

March 2 Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Busch)

March 9 iK9 Service Dog 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 16 Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 30 My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Kyle Busch)

April 6 Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

April 12 ToyotaCare 250 (Cole Custer)

April 27 MoneyLion 300 (Tyler Reddick)

May 4 Allied Steel Buildings 200 (Christopher Bell)

May 25 Alsco 300 (Tyler Reddick)

SATURDAY Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

June 8 LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 16 NXS race, Newton, Iowa

June 29 Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

July 5 Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

July 12 Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

July 20 Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 27 U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Aug. 3 Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 10 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 24 NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 31 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 7 Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Sept. 14 D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Sept. 20 GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 5 NXS race, Dover, Del.

Oct. 19 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 2 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth

Nov. 9 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

NASCAR Trucks

Feb. 15 NextEra Energy 250 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 23 Atlanta 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 1 Strat 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 23 TruNorth Global 250 (Kyle Busch)

March 29 Vankor 350 (Kyle Busch)

May 3 JEGS 200 (Johnny Sauter)

May 10 Digital Ally 250 (Ross Chastain)

May 17 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Kyle Busch)

June 7 Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas

June 15 NGOTS race, Newton, Iowa

June 22 Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.

June 28 Camping World 225, Joliet, Ill.

July 11 NGOTS race, Sparta, Ky.

July 27 Gander RV 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 1 Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio

Aug. 10 Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 15 NGOTS race, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 25 Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 13 World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Oct. 12 Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 26 NGOTS race, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 15 Ford EcoBoost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Formula 1

March 17 Australian Grand Prix (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 Chinese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 Monaco Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

June 9 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 23 French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

June 30 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 14 British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

July 28 German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

Aug. 4 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Sept. 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 8 Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 22 Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

IndyCar

March 10 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 IndyCar Classic (Colton Herta)

April 7 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Takuma Sato)

April 14 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 IndyCar Grand Prix (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

SATURDAY Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

SUNDAY Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

