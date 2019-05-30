Walter E. Hussman Sr. Distinguished Professor Chris Roush takes role at Conn. university

Chris Roush, Walter E. Hussman Sr. Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, has been named dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac University.

Roush, 54, begins July 22 in his new role at Quinnipiac, a private university in Connecticut with about 10,000 students.

“Chris’ clear sense of vision and mission for the School of Communications, coupled with his commitment to a collaborative and transparent leadership style, made him the ideal candidate to lead the school,” Mark Thompson, executive vice president and provost at Quinnipiac, said in an internal memo announcing Roush’s hire.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, Roush helped create a business journalism major.

“It’s one of the few undergraduate majors in the subject in the United States and it has sent students on to cover business at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC and many other newsrooms,” Roush said in an email.

Roush also founded an industry news website covering business journalism, TalkingBizNews.com.

He won the 2009 Charles E. Scripps Award for Journalism Education, a national teacher-of-the-year honor given by the Scripps Howard Foundation in collaboration with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Roush earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Florida.

Roush joined the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty in 2002. He previously taught business journalism at the University of Richmond and Washington & Lee University.

The Hussman professorship in the School of Media and Journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill is named after the father of Democrat-Gazette publisher and UNC-Chapel Hill graduate Walter Hussman Jr.