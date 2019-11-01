Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs hope to land 3rd product from east Texas school

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:37 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2021 offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Goebel.

Arkansas has two Magnolia, Texas, products on the roster and the Razorbacks are hoping to add another in junior offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff.

Wykoff, 6-6, 290 pounds, currently has 18 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, Stanford, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma State and others.

Sophomore receiver Mike Woods and sophomore punter Reid Bauer also attended Magnolia. Wykoff was a freshman when Woods and Bauer were seniors.

“I’m currently weighing out all of my options and Arkansas just happens to be eight hours away and a trip we could make in one weekend,” Wykoff said. “They are a team with a lot of potential.”

He has a 335-pound bench press, 480-pound squat and 265-pound power clean. He played lacrosse up until this year, but is concentrating on football.

“It helps with mobility and change of direction,” Wykoff said.

His parents, Dennis and Christine, will be making the trip to Fayetteville with him. Wykoff and two other offensive lineman teammates committed to Division-I schools have helped the Bulldogs rush for more than 2,000 yards in 8 games this season.

Wykoff, who received his offer from Arkansas on Sept. 30, played tight end on the varsity level last year and is in his first year playing his current position. He has been communicating with offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

“It’s mostly been Coach Fry and just building a relationship,” he said.

