Arkansas man sentenced to 25 years for rape of teen

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after a jury convicted him of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The panel found Albert Marvin Arellano, 39, guilty of rape. He was arrested in May 2018.

Arellano was staying with a family and the girl accused him of touching her, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County.

The teen said she was awakened by something touching her and recognized Arellano, according to the affidavit. The girl said she screamed and Arellano opened the bedroom door and ran out, the affidavit states.

The girl's mother said she woke up to her daughter's screams and heard the front door slamming, the affidavit states.

The victim testified at trial.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Arellano to 25 years in prison. Arellano will have to serve at least 17 years before he is eligible for parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

The judge ordered Arellano not to have any contact with the victim.

"Even though it can be discouraging to hear about these cases in the news as often as people do, I'm sure our whole community is proud of a young girl who had the courage to face her abuser in court," Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said. "I am grateful to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who pursued justice and for the jurors who delivered it."