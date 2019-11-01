Police: Driver killed when van crashes into truck on I-40

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a van on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning left a 33-year-old man dead, Arkansas State Police said.

Thomas Crouch, of Alexander, was driving a Ford van east on I-40 around 11 a.m. in Brinkley when his vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to a preliminary crash summary.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

At least 408 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.