No. 1 Hornets well aware of Charging Wildcats

Even with Bryant being the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's overall No. 1 team in 2019 through eight games, Coach Buck James still has an opportunity to teach.

The Hornets' opponent tonight, 7A-Central Conference foe North Little Rock at Hornet Stadium in Bryant, gives him reason to do so.

While Bryant (8-0, 5-0) defeated North Little Rock in last year's Class 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the Hornets have lost the previous three regular-season matchups in James' tenure.

Bryant led 21-0 after the first quarter in last year's regular-season game at North Little Rock, but the Charging Wildcats came back to win 34-28.

In 2017, Bryant led 14-13 at halftime, but lost 25-14 at home and fell 38-7 in 2016 in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock has played in the past three Class 7A state championship games and also owns three consecutive 7A-Central championships.

So, the Charging Wildcats definitely have James' attention this week.

"Anybody thinks that we have arrived is looking at the wrong side of the mirror," James said. "Champions die hard. That's the truth. That team is not coming over here to play for second.

"They're still the big dog on the block. We've chipped away at them. I have great respect for their coaches and players. It's a situation where you have to beat those guys. They won't beat themselves."

North Little Rock (5-3, 4-1) has had its share of injuries, with the biggest coming by senior running back Brandon Thomas. Thomas has dealt with knee and hand injuries since July, but he's back for the Charging Wildcats.

Last week against Fort Smith Northside, Thomas helped North Little Rock come back from a 25-7 halftime deficit and scored four second-half touchdowns in a 42-25 victory over the Grizzlies.

Thomas finished with 201 yards and 5 touchdowns on 29 carries.

James understands that the Hornets have to attempt to limit Thomas tonight.

"You have to get your hands on him as fast as you can," James said. "You have to tackle a runaway train. He's played with one arm almost, but he's averaging 7 yards a carry. He's a guy you definitely have to tackle."

Unlike the previous three seasons, though, Bryant is coming into a regular-season game against North Little Rock as the most dominant team in Class 7A.

Bryant has outscored its opponents 385-55. No team has scored more than 14 points in a game against the Hornets this season, with Benton and Little Rock Central posting 14 points apiece in their losses.

"We don't have a lot of superstars," James said. "It's a blue-collar community. Our kids are tough."

Junior quarterback Austin Ledbetter has completed 113 of 175 passes for 2,056 yards with 25 touchdowns and 3 interceptions and has also rushed for two touchdowns.

Senior running back Ahmad Adams leads the Hornets' running game with 733 yards and 13 touchdowns on 79 carries. Junior Tanner Anderson has 324 yards and 7 scores on 43 carries backing up Adams.

Ledbetter's top receiving targets are senior Jake Meaders and juniors Hayden Schrader and Joseph Young.

Meaders leads the Hornets with 8 receiving touchdowns and has caught 29 passes for 539 yards. Schrader (31 receptions, 454 yards) and Young (16 receptions, 404 yards) have each caught 5 touchdown passes.

Bryant is looking to win its first conference championship since 2013. The Hornets can clinch at least a share of the 7A-Central title with a victory tonight and could be the No. 1 seed with a victory and a loss by Little Rock Catholic to Conway as well.

Since James arrived in Bryant in 2016, the Hornets are 38-8 and have a state championship trophy. However, a conference title has eluded the Hornets.

"That's a goal when we got here," James said. "Being able to win a conference championship in the best classification in the state of Arkansas, that's a crazy feat.

"That's easier said than done. Hopefully, it's a goal we can achieve."

