Arkansas woman dies after being ejected from Jeep; pedestrian killed in Little Rock ID'd

A 39-year-old woman died in Ashley County after she was thrown from the vehicle she was driving on Sunday, authorities said.

Angela Marie Craig, of Crossett, was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot south on U.S. 425 when the vehicle left the right side of the highway shortly before 6 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the Jeep reentered the road, crossed both lanes of traffic and slipped off the left side of the highway. The vehicle then spun clockwise, ejecting Craig, before coming to rest by a ditch.

Craig died from her injuries, the report states. A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Shawn White, also of Crossett, was hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

Police also released the name of a 38-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a pickup in Little Rock late Friday.

Amorette Navolt, of Ward, was struck by a 1998 Ford F150 that was traveling east in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road at about 8:30 p.m., a preliminary report from the Little Rock Police Department states.

Authorities said Navolt was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she died. The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both crashes, authorities said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 414 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.