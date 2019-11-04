O'Grady won't play again for Razorbacks

— Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady has played his final game for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The program’s career leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end has “mutually agreed” to leave the program, Arkansas coach Chad Morris said Monday. O’Grady had been suspended for the Razorbacks’ 54-24 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.

“We met last night and we want to wish C.J. the best,” Morris said.

O’Grady is the Razorbacks’ leading receiver this season with 33 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown reception at Alabama last week was the 12th of his career, the most by an Arkansas tight end.

He had 83 receptions for 918 yards in 34 career games.

On Friday, O'Grady tweeted a thank you to fans, but offered no context about his status with the team. He has since locked his account, changed his username and removed Razorback-related profile photos.

"Beyond blessed to say I had the privilege and opportunity to be a Razorback. I was actually given the chance to live my dream and I will forever be thankful for it," O'Grady wrote Friday.

The Mississippi State game was the second missed game this season for O'Grady, who did not play in the Razorbacks' season opener against Portland State after undergoing an offseason surgery.

It was at least the third career suspension for O'Grady by two separate coaching staffs. He missed two games last season while serving a suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules, and while redshirting he was suspended from the team in 2015 following an arrest for suspicion of DWI.