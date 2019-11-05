Sections
Little Rock woman shot while lying in bed, cops say; police believe stray bullet from nearby shooting hit her

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:33 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock woman was seriously injured Monday by a stray bullet that entered her home, police said.

Latoya Peters, 34, was lying in bed around 7:30 p.m. at her residence in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive when she was shot in the side of her chest, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officer Eric Barnes said investigators believe the bullet came from a nearby shooting and that neither Peters nor her residence were intended as targets.

Peters was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in critical condition, Barnes said, but she was in stable condition as of about 10 p.m.

No description of the shooter was listed in the report.

