Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Teams search Arkansas River for body after person jumped from Main Street bridge

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:56 a.m.

Little Rock police responding to a call about a person jumping from the Main Street bridge were searching for the man's body in the Arkansas River late Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

A 911 caller told a Little Rock police dispatcher at approximately 5:19 p.m. that a man jumped from the Main Street bridge, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Little Rock firefighters, Pulaski County sheriff's deputies and Little Rock police called off the search after nearly three hours, Barnes said. Both the Fire Department and sheriff's office searched the river with boats, and the North Little Rock Police Department assisted.

Barnes said officers would resume the search today and would look for any new missing-persons reports that matched the man's description.

Metro on 11/06/2019

Print Headline: Teams search Arkansas River for body after person jumped from Main Street bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT