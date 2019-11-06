Teams search Arkansas River for body after person jumped from Main Street bridge

Little Rock police responding to a call about a person jumping from the Main Street bridge were searching for the man's body in the Arkansas River late Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

A 911 caller told a Little Rock police dispatcher at approximately 5:19 p.m. that a man jumped from the Main Street bridge, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Little Rock firefighters, Pulaski County sheriff's deputies and Little Rock police called off the search after nearly three hours, Barnes said. Both the Fire Department and sheriff's office searched the river with boats, and the North Little Rock Police Department assisted.

Barnes said officers would resume the search today and would look for any new missing-persons reports that matched the man's description.

