State college basketball roundup

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 65, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 49

Arkansas State University (1-0) used a 16-0 run to pull away from the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves trailed 35-34 with 15:48 left in the game, but Canberk Kus gave ASU a 36-35 lead to start the Red Wolves' run. Antwon Jackson's three-point play extended the lead to 50-35 with 8:57 left to cap the spurt.

Kus led ASU with 17 points. He also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Marquis Eaton finished with 11 points, and J.J. Matthews and Christian Willis each had 10 for the Red Wolves.

ASU shot 46.6% (27 of 58) from the floor, but was outrebounded by UAM 41-34.

Wanya King scored a game-high 19 points for the Boll Weevils, who shot 32.1% (17 of 53) but also committed 22 turnovers. Marcus Gilbert added 15 points for UAM.

ASU MEN (1-0)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 6 Ark.-Monticello+ W, 65-49

Nov. 8 at Mississippi 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 VMI+ 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 UC Davis+ 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 Idaho+ 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Colorado State 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 Stephen F. Austin 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 Neb.-Omaha 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 at Tulsa TBA

Dec. 11 at Missouri State 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 La.-Lafayette* 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at La.-Monroe* 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 Freed Hardeman 4 p.m.

Jan. 2 Texas-Arlington* 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 Texas State* 2 p.m.

Jan. 6 Georgia State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 at South Alabama* 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Troy* 4 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Appalachian State* 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Coastal Carolina* 1 p.m.

Jan. 23 South Alabama* 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Troy* 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 30 Appalachian State* 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 Coastal Carolina* 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UALR* 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Texas-Arlington* 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Texas State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 19 La.-Monroe* 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 UALR* 4 p.m.

Feb. 26 at La.-Lafayette* 7 p.m.

Mar. 3 at Georgia Southern* 6 p.m.

*Sun Belt game

+Red Wolves Classic, Jonesboro

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 88, CENTRAL BAPTIST 63

Payton Tennison scored 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting as Arkansas State University (1-0) gave Coach Matt Daniel his first victory with the Red Wolves on Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Four players scored at least 10 points for ASU, which shot 45% in the first half to lead 46-27 at halftime. The Red Wolves shot 29 of 73 overall (39.7%).

Jada Ford finished with 13 points for ASU. Peyton Martin and Trinitee Jackson each had 11 points. Jackson grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds as ASU outrebounded Central Baptist 64-35.

ASU led 25-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Red Wolves extended their lead to 74-44 at the end of the third quarter.

Kory Westerman led Central Baptist with 17 points. Augustus Alexis had 11 points, and Kendra Cummins added 10 points.

ASU WOMEN (1-0)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 6 Central Baptist W, 88-63

Nov. 9 at Tulsa 2 p.m.

Nov. 13 SE Missouri State 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 at DePaul+ 11 a.m.

Nov. 23 Miami/N.C. A&T+ TBA

Nov. 26 at Murray State 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 at San Diego State 3 p.m.

Dec. 9 UAPB 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Memphis 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Baylor noon

Dec. 29 at Louisiana Tech 2 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Texas-Arlington* 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Texas State* 2 p.m.

Jan. 9 Georgia State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Georgia Southern* 1 p.m.

Jan. 16 Appalachian State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at UALR* 2 p.m.

Jan. 23 at La.-Lafayette* 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 Coastal Carolina* 4 p.m.

Feb. 1 at La.-Monroe* noon

Feb. 6 at Georgia State* 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Georgia Southern* 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 Texas-Arlington* 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 Texas State* 4 p.m.

Feb. 20 at South Alabama* 11 a.m.

Feb. 22 at Troy* 2 p.m.

Feb. 28 UALR* 7 p.m.

Mar. 5 South Alabama* 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 Troy* 4 p.m.

*Sun Belt game

+at Maggie Dixon Classic, Chicago

