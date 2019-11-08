Last Sears department store in Arkansas to close

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2018 file photo shows a sign for a Sears Outlet department store is displayed in Norristown, Pa. Multiple media outlets reported early Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, that billionaire Eddie Lampert has won a bankruptcy auction after strengthening his bid in several days of negotiations with creditors. Lampert, Sears' chairman and largest shareholder, upped his offer to more than $5 billion and added a $120 million cash deposit through an affiliate of his ESL hedge fund. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The last full-sized Sears department store in Arkansas will close by February 2020, alongside 95 other stores nationwide, the company’s owner announced Thursday.

The last location, in North Little Rock, joins other recently closed stores in Little Rock, Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Transformco, which bought Sears Holding Corporation in February, said it’s provided the company $250 million since the purchase. It called the closures a “necessary decision to streamline our operations.”

The 96 stores closing include both Sears and Kmart locations and are spread across the country. After the closures, Transformco said 182 stores will remain open.

Going-out-of-business sales are set to start Dec. 2, according to the release. Customers can also continue to shop online at sears.com and kmart.com.

In Arkansas, many Sears Hometown stores will remain after the closures. Theses stores have been independently owned and operated, though Transformco said in the release an affiliate recently acquired the network of Hometown stores.

Most only offer items like appliances, tools and sporting goods, not clothes or household goods like the department store locations.