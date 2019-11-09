ARKADELPHIA 56, MALVERN 21

ARKADELPHIA -- Cannon Turner scored three rushing touchdowns as Arkadelphia (9-1, 6-1) earned the 7-4A Conference's No. 3 seed with a victory over Malvern.

Turner rushed for 118 yards on 7 carries and also completed 10 of 11 passes for 115 yards. He had scoring runs of 5, 9 and 80 yards.

Kyren Harrison had 93 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries for the Badgers.

Cedric Simmons completed 11 of 17 passes for 103 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception for the Leopards, who will be the 7-4A's No. 5 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. Simmons also rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries.

