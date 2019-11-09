CLINTON 56, MOUNTAIN VIEW 18

CLINTON -- John Riley Hinchey led the way as Clinton (9-1, 5-1 2-3A) rolled up 396 rushing yards in its victory over Mountain View (5-5, 3-3).

Hinchey ran 7 times for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns. Austin Drake had 5 carries, picking up 36 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns. Ethen Drake added 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mountain View's J'Air Jackson scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. He finished with 7 catches for 96 yards and had 3 carries for 27 yards.

