HARDING ACADEMY 49, CEDAR RIDGE 6

NEWARK -- Caden Sipe threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Harding Academy (10-0, 6-0 3A-2) rolled past Cedar Ridge (1-9, 0-6).

Stone Sheffield opened the scoring for Harding Academy with a 9-yard touchdown run. Two more touchdowns extended the Wildcats' lead to 21-0, with Sipe scoring on a 3-yard run and throwing a 13-yard pass to Carter Neal.

Cedar Ridge's Jordan Young scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, but Harding Academy responded with a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Braden Oliver.

Sipe then put the game away, throwing touchdown passes to Connor McGaha, Sheffield and Isaac Miller.

Sports on 11/09/2019