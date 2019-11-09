Sections
RIVERCREST 35, BROOKLAND 14

Today at 1:51 a.m.

RIVERCREST 35, BROOKLAND 14

BROOKLAND -- Kam Turner rushed 13 times for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Rivercrest (7-3, 5-2 3-4A) in a road victory at Brookland (4-6, 3-9).

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Turner's performance was shadowed by Jackson Stovall, who had 87 yards on 9 carries and 1 touchdown.

Print Headline: RIVERCREST 35, BROOKLAND 14

