RIVERCREST 35, BROOKLAND 14
BROOKLAND -- Kam Turner rushed 13 times for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Rivercrest (7-3, 5-2 3-4A) in a road victory at Brookland (4-6, 3-9).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Turner's performance was shadowed by Jackson Stovall, who had 87 yards on 9 carries and 1 touchdown.
Sports on 11/09/2019
Print Headline: RIVERCREST 35, BROOKLAND 14
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.