YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22, MARSHALL 8

YELLVILLE -- A long touchdown catch early in the second quarter by Eli Cagle helped lead the Panthers (2-8, 2-4 2-3A) over visiting Marshall (2-7, 1-5).

Cagle's 95-yard touchdown catch on a pass thrown by Kyle Dobbs accounted for over half of the reciever's 159 recieving yards, which came on 5 catches, one resulting in another score.

Sports on 11/09/2019