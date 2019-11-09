YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22, MARSHALL 8
YELLVILLE -- A long touchdown catch early in the second quarter by Eli Cagle helped lead the Panthers (2-8, 2-4 2-3A) over visiting Marshall (2-7, 1-5).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Cagle's 95-yard touchdown catch on a pass thrown by Kyle Dobbs accounted for over half of the reciever's 159 recieving yards, which came on 5 catches, one resulting in another score.
Sports on 11/09/2019
Print Headline: YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22, MARSHALL 8
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.