Red Kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 19

The Salvation Army Conway Corps will have its iconic red kettles out in force soon, and there’s a new way to sign up to be a bell-ringer, Capt. Trish Knott said.

The kickoff for the Red Kettle Campaign will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at First Security Bank, 1390 Old Morrilton Highway.

“The newest, exciting thing we’re doing is called Register to Ring, where people can actually go online, see where the locations are and sign up themselves, or sign up as a group, so we’re pretty excited about that,” Knott said.

The website is registertoring.com.

Johnny Adams, Conway market president for First Security Bank, said the bank has kicked off the Red Kettle campaign for the past 10 years.

“We love to be the first one to contribute to this campaign for our county and really want to get behind the mission they have here and encourage everyone to help them,” Adams said. He said the bank will donate $1,000.

Knott and her husband, Capt. Michael Knott, are Conway Corps officers. The Conway Corps covers Faulkner, Cleburne, Perry and Van Buren counties. There are 19 kettle locations in those counties.

Ringing will start Nov. 29 and end Dec. 24. Prior to the availability of online sign-up, volunteers had to call her or Michael.

“Once we get rolling and people start getting interested, it’s hard to get hold of Capt. [Michael] and me,” she said.

“Other divisions have tested [online registration] out. … We’ll be able to use it all year, so if we have another event, volunteers can go online.”

Anyone who can’t sign up online may still call the office at (501) 329-1712.

“[Online sign-up] will give them some instructions, depending on the location, as to whether they pick up the kettle and take it, or whether the kettle will be brought to them. It will also send a reminder by email or text,” she said.

“It will help us keep track of not only what places are open but where we need volunteers. We’re hoping this will help us build up that volunteer base so we’ll have fewer paid volunteers. It helps some people get up on their feet during the holidays, but the main thing is getting as many volunteers as possible.”

Also, sponsors are needed for the new Adopt A Kettle program, Capt. Michael Knott said.

Each sponsor will receive a certificate of adoption and recognition in print advertising at the end of the campaign, in addition to name recognition at the kettle of the sponsor’s choice: Platinum Bell sponsor, $800 — name displayed for the entire season (28 days); Gold Bell sponsor, $600 — name displayed for 21 days; Silver Bell sponsor, $400 — name displayed for 14 days; Copper Bell Sponsor, $200 — name displayed for seven days.

To become a kettle sponsor, people can go to bit.ly/2ZryLWU and complete the form to return with a check, or call (501) 329-1712.

Last year, the kettle campaign raised about $96,000.

“This year, our goal is $100,000,” Trish Knott said.

“This is part of the annual fundraiser for operating and programs and what we do at Christmas,” she said. “We’ll have most of our Angel Trees out by Nov. 14, so people have more time to shop.”

Distribution will be Dec. 14 for the Project Angel Tree gifts.

“Last year, we had about 170 Angel families, which was around 300 kids. We actually have about 10 families fewer, but the same number of kids. We’re waiting on the Van Buren [County] families,” Knott said.

For angels who don’t get taken, “we try to get at least some of the clothes” and give them toys that have been donated. Among the angels this year will be 70-plus senior citizens, called Silver Angels, she said.

“The biggest request was electric blankets for the seniors,” she said.

In addition to the traditional full-size red kettles, Knott said, “counter kettles” were placed at some businesses and restaurants this year, small kettles at the register. “You can drop your extra change in there.”

No bell-ringers needed, but it all counts.

