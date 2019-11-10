UAPB no match for No. 8 Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Filip Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting as No. 8 Gonzaga beat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 110-60 on Saturday night.

Admon Gilder scored 15 points, while Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0). Drew Timme scored 15 points, Anton Watson 12 and Corey Kispert 10 for the Bulldogs.

Shaun Doss scored 15 points to lead the Golden Lions (0-2), who were hurt by 41% shooting.

Gonzaga shot 62.5%.

Petrusev added six rebounds and two blocked shots, as the Golden Lions had no answer for the 6-foot-11 sophomore.

Robert Boyd's three-pointer lifted UAPB to its only lead at 10-9.

With the score tied at 14-14, Gonzaga hit three consecutive three-pointers -- two by Woolridge -- to ignite a 17-2 run for a 31-16 lead. The Golden Lions were scoreless for more than four minutes.

Gilder's long three-pointer capped an 11-4 Gonzaga run that lifted the Bulldogs to a 46-22 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half.

Doss sank a three-pointer and a field goal as the Golden Lions cut Gonzaga's lead to 46-29.

But the Zags scored 10 of the final 11 points to take a 56-30 lead at halftime, behind 58.6% shooting.

The Golden Lions shot just 43.5% from the field and committed 12 turnovers in the first half.

SOUTHLAND MEN

GEORGETOWN 89,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 78

The University of Central Arkansas made it interesting at times and outscored Georgetown in the second half, but ultimately the Bears fell to the Hoyas on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Four different Bears finished in double figures, including a game-high 21 points from junior center Hayden Koval.

Georgetown senior center Omer Yurtseven posted a double-double, finishing with 17 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in only 19 minutes.

UCA (1-2) trailed 42-39 with 3:33 left before halftime before a 12-3 Georgetown run gave the Hoyas a 54-42 lead at the break. The Bears could never make it closer than a nine-point game the rest of the way.

UCA outscored Georgetown 36-35 in the second half.

UCA travels to No. 4 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Central.

SUN BELT WOMEN

RICE 66, UALR 40

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock struggled mightily offensively in a loss to Rice at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston on Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Kyra Collier led UALR (0-2) with 16 points, and junior forward Teal Battle added 11 points and 7 rebounds, but that was about all the help the Trojans had offensively.

UALR shot 35.2% from the floor and didn't hit a single three-pointer, going 0-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Rice senior guard Erica Ogwumike led the Owls with 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

UALR never led. Rice took a 36-19 halftime lead and never looked back. The Owls were up 56-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

UALR plays its home opener against LSU (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Stephens Center.

TULSA 79,

ARKANSAS STATE 77

Arkansas State University couldn't complete a late comeback attempt in a loss at Tulsa in the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Saturday afternoon.

After a three-pointer by senior guard Jada Ford, the Red Wolves trailed 72-71 with 1:22 remaining. But Tulsa's final seven points came at the free-throw line.

The Golden Hurricane handed ASU (1-1) its first loss in the Matt Daniel era. The Red Wolves trailed 59-46 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Tulsa 31-20 over the final 10 minutes.

Tulsa senior forward Kendrian Elliott was dominant all afternoon, finishing with 38 points on 16-of-19 shooting and 12 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jireh Washington led ASU with 24 points on 10 of 17 field goals, to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Junior forward Peyton Martin posted a double double with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and junior guard Morgan Wallace added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

The Red Wolves host Southeast Missouri State (1-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bank Arena.

UAPB forward Terrance Banyard (left) shoots in front of Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev during the the Bulldogs' 110-60 victory Saturday night.

