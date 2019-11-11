Man hit in back during Little Rock shootout, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 24-year-old man was hit in the back during a shootout between two vehicles Sunday night in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers found Darren Lewis around 7:20 p.m. lying in a stairwell in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive with a gunshot wound to the upper back, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A witness told police Lewis was struck by a bullet when the occupants of two vehicles, a white BMW and a white Jeep, began a shootout.

Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said Monday that Lewis was in stable condition.

The witness said the vehicles fled but he did not know in what direction.

Police tried to interview Ulysses Neyland, 28, about the shooting, but he ran away, according to the report. He was arrested, and online jail records show he faces a charge of fleeing.