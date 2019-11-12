Davis recruits Arkansans for Hogs

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman and his staff have created a buzz on and off the court since arriving in Fayetteville.

Off the court, Musselman and staff have Razorback fans optimistic the Hogs might have a shot at landing all five in-state targets for the 2020 class.

Jacksonville guard Davonte Davis, 6-4, 175 pounds, became the first oral commitment for the Razorbacks on Oct. 12, three days after receiving a scholarship offer from Musselman.

Shooting guard Moses Moody announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday evening and has plans to sign in the spring.

Davis, who is expected to ink with Arkansas on Nov. 19, is thrilled to have Moody on board.

"I've never played with him on an actual team, but I've played with him in a couple of camps," Davis said. "I love playing with him. He can really score the ball in many ways. He's a hard-nose shooting guard. He's a dog, just like me."

Arkansas hopes Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams, West Memphis forward Chris Moore and former Bryant point guard Khalen Robinson, who now attends Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, also decide to become Razorbacks.

Williams officially visited Arkansas on Saturday. He recently visited Auburn and has canceled a visit to Texas A&M for this weekend. He's looking to announce his decision before the beginning of his season and sign in the spring.

Davis said he, Moody and the other three targets communicate in a group text called the Arkansas Fab Five on a regular basis. He's been preaching a common theme to the others.

"If we all join together, we can possibly have a long run in the future toward a national championship," Davis said. "I've been telling them if they all come and join me that Coach Musselman is going to push us to the max, and even though we're all freshmen, we'll be able to help the team out some way and Connor [Vanover] would be able to play next year."

Moore is expected to announce his decision and sign Friday at his school. Robinson is unsure on a decision date, but he plans to sign in the spring. Davis, Moore and Williams played for the 17-under Woodz Elite during the spring and summer.

"Being able to play with them on the next level would be very exciting, and I'm sure everyone else would love to see that as well," Davis said.

Razorback fans have have embraced Davis since his pledge to the Hogs by reaching out to him on Twitter while also recognizing him while shopping and on the roadways.

"One time I was driving the car with the windows down, and people were walking and they started saying, 'Woo Pig Sooie,' " Davis said. "I started laughing. It was crazy."

Davis said his family is happy about the decision.

"My family loves Arkansas," Davis said. "I've always been an Arkansas fan. Being able to play for Arkansas is really a blessing."

More FOOTBALL losses

Arkansas lost its fourth and fifth commitments Monday after the firing of Chad Morris as football coach Sunday.

Tight end Allen Horace of Crockett, Texas, and athlete Kelvontay Dixon of Carthage, Texas, announced they were reopening their recruitment after being committed to Arkansas since the spring and summer.

Receiver Savion Williams of Marshall, Texas, running back John Gentry of Houston North Shore, and receiver Mason Mangum of Austin (Texas) Westlake reopened their recruiting Sunday. The Hogs now have nine commitments for the 2020 class.

