Police: Train hits, kills man in northeast Arkansas

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in northeast Arkansas on Saturday, police said.

Union Pacific Railroad employees notified emergency officials in Paragould that a train struck the man, Benny Britt, just south of the Baldwin Street crossing at about 11:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the city’s police department.

Britt, who was from Greene County, was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Coroner Dick Pace, authorities said. His death is under investigation.