Little Rock School District must publicly release work-stoppage plan, judge rules; classes to be held as normal during strike

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled that the Little Rock School District must publicly release its work-stoppage plan.

Judge Wendell Griffen made the decision during a hearing Wednesday, one day after Ross Noland, a Little Rock district parent and attorney, sued the district over access to that plan. The district declined to turn it over, asserting the entirety of the plan is exempt pursuant to Ark. Code Ann. § 6-15-1304, “Emergency or security records or information — Disclosure exempted.”

The Little Rock Education Association employee union plans to hold a one-day strike Thursday. The district said it will conduct classes as scheduled, using administrators and substitutes.

Griffen gave district officials two hours — until 5:30 p.m. — to redact parts of the Work Stoppage Responsibilities Plan that deal specifically to responses to threats to health and life. He also allowed redaction of employees' personal contact information contained in the plan.

Noland said after the emergency hearing that the judge's decision will enable parents to make informed decisions about whether to send their children to school on Thursday.

