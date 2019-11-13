Longtime KATV reporter leaves station for ombudsman position with state agency

Longtime KATV reporter Jason Pederson has left the station after more than 20 years to step into the newly created role of ombudsman for the Department of Human Services.

Pederson hosted the popular “7 On Your Side” and "Try It Before You Buy It" segments.

The ombudsman’s office will educate people about their rights, help them navigate the system and assist in identifying and resolving issues with the department, according to a news release from DHS. Pederson will be paid an annual salary of $80,242 in the new role.

“While our staff work very hard to meet the needs of our clients, we know people sometimes have issues that don’t get resolved as quickly as we'd like,” Director Cindy Gillespie said in the release. “Jason can use those two decades of experience working directly with people who need help to serve our clients.”

Peterson, 49, started as a broadcast journalist in El Dorado in 1993 and moved to KATV two years later, according to the release.

At DHS, he will work to develop a patient Bill of Rights and educational materials.

“I look forward to serving Arkansans in this new role, to working with DHS staff to address issues, and to resolving issues in a fair way that helps the department improve processes and helps clients get the benefits they need and are eligible for,” Pederson said in the release.

His first day with DHS will be Monday.

