Task force formed on Ole Main school

The school district announced Thursday that 12 people have been appointed to the newly formed Ole Main Task Force.

The group will provide recommendations to the district board on ways to preserve the former high school building.

The Ole Main Task Force is made up of Recco Bennett, Karen Boone, Belinda Sykes Burney, Benjamin Ty Collins, Ornett Grind, Juanita Henderson, Tina Lee, Paula Lively, Dewayne Noble, Debra Roberts, Sandra Taylor Smith, and Joanna White.

The city History Commission also will serve on the task force to provide historical perspective. Lively will serve as chairwoman.

Tracy Steele, president of the school district's board, appointed the members of the task force.

The task force will have its first meeting Nov. 19. Members will tour the former high school building as well.