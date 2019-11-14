Places taking in students

A number of places will accommodate and supervise Little Rock School District students who stay away from their school today because of the employee strike.

Central Arkansas Library System branch locations, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.:

• Main Library, 100 S. Rock St. (capacity 60).

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St. (capacity 35).

• John Gould Fletcher Library, 823 N. Buchanan St. (capacity 30).

• Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St. (capacity 60).

• Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Rd. (capacity 30).

• Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle (capacity 25).

• Oley Rooker Library, 11 Otter Creek Court (capacity 30).

City of Little Rock community centers, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.:

• Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W 16th St. (capacity 200).

• Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road (capacity 125).

• West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road (capacity 150).

Other sites include:

• Union AME Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., Little Rock, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (capacity 75).

• Unity Martial Arts, 1524 Garfield Drive, Little Rock, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (capacity 60).

Additional information: www.onelrsd.org.

