Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Places taking in students

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:47 a.m.

A number of places will accommodate and supervise Little Rock School District students who stay away from their school today because of the employee strike.

Central Arkansas Library System branch locations, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.:

• Main Library, 100 S. Rock St. (capacity 60).

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St. (capacity 35).

• John Gould Fletcher Library, 823 N. Buchanan St. (capacity 30).

• Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St. (capacity 60).

• Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Rd. (capacity 30).

• Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle (capacity 25).

• Oley Rooker Library, 11 Otter Creek Court (capacity 30).

City of Little Rock community centers, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.:

• Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W 16th St. (capacity 200).

• Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road (capacity 125).

• West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road (capacity 150).

Other sites include:

• Union AME Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., Little Rock, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (capacity 75).

• Unity Martial Arts, 1524 Garfield Drive, Little Rock, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (capacity 60).

Additional information: www.onelrsd.org.

A Section on 11/14/2019

Print Headline: Places taking in students

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT