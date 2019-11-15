Sections
Little Rock police seek suspect in shooting that critically injured restaurant worker

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:25 a.m.
Roosevelt Nelson

Little Rock police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Church’s Chicken on Thursday night that left an employee in “very critical” condition.

Roosevelt Nelson, 35, is wanted in the shooting, which police believe started as an attempted robbery of the restaurant at 7621 Geyer Springs Road.

The injured employee has not yet publicly identified, and police could not immediately be reached Friday morning for an update on the employee’s condition.

