Follow live: Arkansas hosts Montana

Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey gestures toward the Razorbacks' bench at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Tueesday, November 12, 2019.

Arkansas 16, Montana 11 - 7:45 left first half

Jimmy Whitt adding value as a cutter. He slashed backdoor as Isaiah Joe dribbled to the free throw line, and Joe found Whitt under the rim for a dunk. Arkansas is just 5 of 17 from the floor today, but four buckets have been assisted on.

Montana is 6 of 22 from the floor today and 0 of 3 from deep to go with seven turnovers.

Arkansas 14, Montana 11 - 8:45 left first half

Mason Jones added a pair of free throws shortly after the last media timeout. He is 15 of 15 at the free throw line this season and has a team-high five points.

The Grizzlies called for time after Jeantal Cylla was whistled for traveling. They have not scored in the last three-plus minutes.

Arkansas 12, Montana 11 - 11:20 left first half

Jalen Harris has Arkansas' only bucket since the last media timeout. Mason Jones penetrated Montana's matchup zone and found Harris alone in the right corner in front of the Grizzlies' bench and he buried his third 3 of the season in five attempts.

Montana forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger has a team-high five points at the under-12 timeout. Sayeed Pridgett also has four points on 2 of 4 shooting.

Jimmy Whitt and Desi Sills have a pair of early turnovers.

Arkansas 8, Montana 4 - 14:57 left first half

Stop me if you've heard this before: Arkansas is off to a good start on the defensive end. Montana has opened 2 of 12 from the floor and 0 of 2 from deep with a pair of turnovers.

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones each have a 3 for the Razorbacks in the early going. Joe hit his triple from the left wing after Jones had a layup blocked, Adrio Bailey corralled the miss and found Joe wide open. Jones knocked down his first shot off the bounce moving left. He has four off-the-dribble 3s moving left this season. That's his bread and butter.

Jimmy Whitt got Arkansas on the board with a midrange jumper against Montana's 2-3 matchup zone.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

This lineup has not been all that effective on the offensive end in 34 possessions together. It is scoring at a .82 point-per-possession clip through two games, but opponents are operating at a .54 PPP rate over 35 possessions and shooting just 22 percent inside the 3-point line - 33 percent beyond the arc. We'll see if they can get it rolling today.

Montana's starters: Sayeed Pridgett, Josh Vazquez, Kendal Manuel, Kyle Owens and Mack Anderson.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 on the season, opening the year with a loss to Stanford. Pridgett is Montana's go-to guy. He finished with 17 points, 10 defensive rebounds, six assists and six turnovers in Game 1. He scored 30 points in the Grizzlies' last game, a 14-point win over Montana State Northern on Nov. 10.