Police: Man, 24, arrested in Northwest Arkansas shooting

A 24-year-old Rogers man was arrested in the shooting of another man Friday in Springdale, authorities said.

Springdale police found Calvin Jenkins, 18, inside a White Oak Station, 3111 S. Old Missouri Road, around 11:10 p.m. Friday night while responding to a shooting report, according to a news release issued by the department.

Jenkins was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound in his back that wasn't considered life-threatening, the release states. The victim told officers that he was shot in the parking lot of the Keystone Crossing apartments, 1517 Electric Ave., police said.

Authorities identified Cody Lupica as a suspect in the shooting, and Rogers police arrested the man without incident at his home in Rogers. The release states Lupica later told Springdale police that he shot Jenkins.

Lupica was transported to Washington County jail and faces a first-degree battery charge, according to authorities.

An investigation into the shooting remained ongoing at the time of the release.