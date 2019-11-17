Little Rock notebook

1-day expansion of district sought

Little Rock city directors are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a one-day expansion of the River Market Entertainment District boundaries.

The entertainment district is a four-block President Clinton Avenue strip where bar and restaurant patrons with appropriate wristbands can legally carry their alcoholic beverages outside the establishments.

The city Board of Directors will consider a proposal to temporarily expand the district on Nov. 30, a Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in support of the Think Big Shop Small small-business event. The temporary measure will add a one-block section of River Market Avenue, from President Clinton Avenue to Second Street, where street drinking will be allowed during those hours.

The city's planning and development staff recommends its approval.

Bond issue to aid firm on agenda

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday will consider the issuance of up to $35 million in industrial revenue bonds to benefit a manufacturing company that's adding 90 jobs at the Port of Little Rock.

HMS Manufacturing Co. announced in October that it will produce and distribute products from an existing warehouse facility at the port.

Arkansas law allows municipalities to issue industrial revenue bonds to benefit private companies and provide eligible businesses with competitive financing options for property, plant and equipment expenses.

If the company uses industrial revenue bonds to finance real and personal property, there are potential property tax abatements during the life of the bond.

