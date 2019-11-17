21 file for seats as justice of peace

CONWAY — Four Faulkner County Quorum Court members are not running for reelection in 2020, while four incumbents drew competitors for their seats and five members are unopposed on the ballot, according to information released from the Faulkner County clerk’s office.

During the filing period that ended Tuesday, a total of 21 candidates filed to run as justices of the peace for the Quorum Court slots that open every two years.

Justices of the peace represent their districts on the Quorum Court and approve ordinances or resolutions that pertain to county issues, like public safety, finances or road issues.

Those in Faulkner County not running for reelection include Steve Goode, District 3; Jim Houston, District 4; J.T. Toal, District 8; and Zach Cates, District 13. All are Republicans.

Of the eight candidates who filed for the four vacant seats, five are Republicans and three are Democrats:

In District 3, John Allison, a Republican from Vilonia, is running unopposed for Goode’s spot.

In District 4, Democrat Rene Henderson from Conway and Republican Samuel Strain from Mayflower are vying for Houston’s seat.

In District 8, Democrat Kimberly Maslin and Republicans Matt Brown and Mike Angel, all from Conway, filed for Toal’s spot.

In District 13, Democrat Allison Vetter and Republican Jake Moss, both from Conway, are vying for Cate’s vacant seat.

Brown and Angel will face each other in the March 3 primary to determine the nominee. Party nominees will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.

Four other incumbent justices of the peace — Rosie Roland, District 5; Tyler Lachowsky, District 6; Kris Kendrick, District 9; and Andy Shock, District 10 — are running for reelection and drew competitors for the seats.

In District 5, Roland, a Republican, will run against Crystal Certain, a Democrat from Conway, in the Nov. 3 general election.

In District 6, Lachowsky, a Republican, will face Barrett Petty, a Democrat from Conway, in the general election.

In District 9, Kendrick, a Republican, will face Dee Sanders, a Democrat from Conway, in the general election.

In District 10, Shock, a Republican, will face Johnny Brady, a Republican from Vilonia, in the March 3 primary.

Five incumbent Quorum Court members filed for reelection, but drew no competitors. They are Justin Knight, a Republican for District 1; Randy Higgins, a Republican for District 2; Tyler Pearson, a Democrat for District 7; John Pickett, a Democrat for District 11; and Gerald Boyer, a Republican for District 12.

Teresa Horton, Faulkner County election coordinator, said that she doesn’t anticipate any major changes to election procedures for next year’s cycle because officials have been using new election equipment since the fall of 2017.

“I do not foresee any new challenges in this upcoming election year,” Horton said. “Finding enough qualified poll workers is always a challenge.”

Faulkner County uses voting centers — permanent locations around the county. Residents can vote at any of the six early voting locations or any of the 22 voting centers on Election Day regardless of their Faulkner County addresses.